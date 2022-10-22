The 9-0 Clinton Red Devils took an important road game from Chester, 48-20, Friday night, cementing the Red Devils’ position as the only undefeated team in Region 4 AAA.
Clinton has a final Senior Night game to play, this coming Friday against Emerald at Wilder Stadium. Chester’s regular season comes to an end as the Cyclones have a bye week – necessitated by Region 4 having just 5 teams – coming up the Friday before Halloween.
Both teams are headed for the AAA playoffs.
Clinton took its first possession into the end zone, a 7-yard Bryson James run after accepting the opening kickoff. Chester scored with 6:06 left in the first quarter but the 2-point conversion was stuffed. Jayden Robinson and Jishun Copeland added touchdowns before James connected with Bryce Young on a short scoring pass with 18.7 seconds to play before halftime. Jishun Copeland’s hard running netted 139 yards for Clinton in the first half.
James scored for Clinton to open the second half, but Clinton surrendered a long kickoff return. Chester converted that into a scoring pass. Clinton added two more touchdown runs and a Cyclones-drive-killing hold on 4th and 10, before Chester added a touchdown with 1:33 left to play.
From there, Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain refused to run another play except QB kneel-downs. That led to his Gatorade bath.
Fountain said, “I just want to give thanks to God first and foremost. The last time I got an ice bath it was for just making the playoffs. (But) we got a lot of unfinished business left to come. We got one more region game and then we’ll see where we’re at, but we got a lot of unfinished business. I’m just proud of these young men for the work they’ve put in from the time they were rising 9th graders - the coaches that bought in to doing things in a different way; it’s just an awesome time tonight and it’s fun.”
Fountain said on offense the Red Devils went two tight ends to counter Chester’s stack defense. “We were able to make sure they aligned the way we thought they would, and it takes another guy out of the blitz. Coach (Louie) Alexander did a good job of calling plays all night and having us ready to go, and we operated well. Bryce (Young, quarterback) operated well all night, our running backs blocked for each other and, of course, our offensive line did what they do every week, and they blocked their tails off.”
With one regular season game left, Clinton sits as Region 4’s only undefeated team, so the winner of this Red Devils-Cyclones game could effectively claim the region title and important home field advantage to start the playoffs. It is Clinton’s first Region Championship since 2007.
