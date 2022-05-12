chs bsbl vs pow.jpg

Photo courtesy of CHS Athletics

The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Powdersville Patriots 18-11 in the opening game of the AAA Upper State bracket on Thursday night in Powdersville. 

In the other Upper State AAA matchup on Thursday night, Chapman defeated Seneca 8-2. Seneca will play at Powdersville on Saturday in an elimination game. 

Clinton will travel to Chapman for a winner's bracket game on Saturday 

WPCC will broadcast the game on 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net

2022 Class 3A Baseball Bracket