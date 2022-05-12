The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Powdersville Patriots 18-11 in the opening game of the AAA Upper State bracket on Thursday night in Powdersville.
In the other Upper State AAA matchup on Thursday night, Chapman defeated Seneca 8-2. Seneca will play at Powdersville on Saturday in an elimination game.
Clinton will travel to Chapman for a winner's bracket game on Saturday
WPCC will broadcast the game on 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net.
2022 Class 3A Baseball Bracket
The Red Devils defeat the Patriots this evening in Powdersville 18-11. pic.twitter.com/8wTYiComAG— Clinton Baseball (@ClintonBSBL) May 13, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.