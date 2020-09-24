The Clinton Red Devils rode the quarterback play of Austin Copeland, a 7-yard OT scoring run by Kimon Quarles, and a first quarter 90-yard kick-off return touchdown by Jykorie Gary to a 32-26 home win Thursday night over visiting Emerald.
The Vikings had the chance to take an OT lead with a field goal, but it was blocked – one of two kick-blocks on the night for the Red Devils.
Reflecting on how, with COVID-19, his players had to handle workouts on their own, Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain said, “It was a total team effort.”
Fountain has said this year’s team’s strength is its running backs, and that was demonstrated. Shy Kinard ran for 120 yards, Kimon Quarles ran for 54 yards and Jykorie Gary ran for 37 yards. With Copeland running also, that was good enough for 215 Red Devil yards on 44 carries. Emerald ran the ball for 298 yards and threw one pass. Clinton was 6 for 9 through the air on a rainy night.
Clinton starts the 2020 season 1-0 overall, 1-0 in region. The Red Devils were supposed to be playing Union County, but the Yellow Jackets had a COVID-19 case.
Clinton plays host to Broome next Friday; it will be the season-opener for Broome because the Centurions also had a COVID-19 case.
Clinton had the chance to break a 26-26 tie with 32 seconds to play, but missed a 42-yard field goal. A late in the drive holding call really hurt the Red Devils’ attempt to win in regulation.
Gary’s score with 6:53 to play knotted the score at 26. Kade Heywald got a big fumble recovery with 6 minutes on the game clock to snuff out an Emerald drive – and set the stage for the overtime drama.
