While the Laurens Raiders game is postponed this week, the Red Devils and Crusaders are both in action.
The Red Devils (6-0) will travel to Broome (Spartanburg) to keep their undefeated record intact. The Broome Centurions are 3-3 so far this season.
When the two teams met last season, Broome beat the Red Devils 27-26. Broome has dominated the Red Devils in recent years.
The Red Devils will enter the game ranked 3rd in Class 3A. Kickoff is set for 6:30 at Broome High School Football Stadium.
Laurens Academy will be hosting Jefferson Davis Academy Saturday at noon for their 2021 Homecoming game.
The Crusaders are looking for their first win of the season. Jefferson Davis enters this week's contest with a 2-2 record.
Last season, the Crusaders beat the Raiders 52-14.
