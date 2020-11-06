Austin Copeland led the 3-3 Clinton Red Devils with six pass completions for 187 yards – 4 for 123 yards to his twin, Justin Copeland – in leading the Red Devils to one of their most complete games of the year Friday, a 38-6 non-region win over visiting Strom Thurmond.
The visiting Rebels ran the ball for a net 7 yards.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “These kids are resilient. Last week took the air out of us, it really did, and this week we thought we were going to play our rivals in week eight and it just didn’t happen, and it took the wind out of their sails, it really did. It hurt the seniors not to be able to play in that game (against Laurens). This was a game of pride, this was a game of who wanted it more.”
Clinton lost to Union County last week on a late touchdown, knocking the Red Devils out of the playoffs. A team Clinton beat, Woodruff, will join Chapman from this region in the AAA playoffs. Then Thursday, it was announced that Laurens will not play another game because of COVID-19, leaving Clinton without a game for the Nov. 13 season-closer.
Clinton amassed 431 yards of total offense to earn their 3rd win of the year in the game against Strom Thurmond, who had lost to playoff-bound Gilbert by just 7 points. Clinton will not have a season ending game against Laurens, but if they can schedule a game and win it, Clinton will have its first winning record for a season since 2010 - one season after winning the AAA State Championship.
Bryson James scored on defense, a first quarter fumble recovery in the end zone, and late in the game he ran the ball 77 yards to flip the field after a Zeke Johnston interception deep in Clinton territory – the run made James the Red Devils’ leading rusher for the game.
The Devils’ usual running trio, Shy Kinard, Kimon Quarles and Jykorie Gary, handled the running with a 4th quarter boost from Jishon Copeland’s fresh legs. Clinton’s running attack went for 244 yards.
After James’ fumble recovery score, Clinton hit the scoreboard next with a safety – caused by James, Marcus Chalmers and Hezekiah Kinard. A Kimon Quarles from Austin Copeland TD pass, 61 yards, gave Clinton its first offensive score with 3:30 left in the 1st half.
Quarles ran it in during the 3rd quarter – 4 yards on a 7 play 82-yard drive. After Strom Thurmond answered with an 82-yard passing score, Jykorie Gary broke off a 45-yard kickoff return, and Justin Copeland caught a scoring pass on the second play of the 4th quarter.
Shy Kinard ran it in with 7:10 left to play, and Jack Carroll converted a fumbled hold on the kick into a 2-point conversion run – that was a 57-yard drive to produce the final, 38-6.
Clinton’s chance to have a Nov. 13 game is unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.