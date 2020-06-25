CLINTON, S.C. – Presbyterian College and head men's basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell announced that guard Trevon Reddish (Carrollton, Ga.), who played his freshman campaign at College of Charleston, will join the Blue Hose this coming fall.
Reddish joins eight other newcomers who will call Clinton, S.C., home for 2020-21. Other signees include guard Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.), forward Giancarlo Sanchez (Sharpsburg, Ga.), and center Will Ferguson (Yulee, Fla.), as well as guard Ambaka Le Gregam (Nairobi, Kenya), wing players Kobe Stewart (Augusta, Ga.) and Kirshon Thrash (McDonough, Ga.), forward Winston Hill (Columbia, S.C.), and guard Brandon Younger (Marietta, Ga.
Under current NCAA transfer rules, Reddish will be required to sit out next season, but will take the court for the 2021-22 campaign with three years of eligibility remaining.
“Trevon (Reddish) possesses elite size at the point guard position,” said Coach Ferrell. “Trevon is a tremendous facilitator who has great vision and the ability to make his teammates better. He brings a lot to the table with his athleticism, length, ability to post up, rebounding and basketball I.Q. Trevon is a good defender who will impact our program in a myriad of ways.”
A 6-4 guard, Reddish appeared in 24 games last season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7 minutes per game. He scored a season high 6 points twice against SC State and William & Mary. He also logged a season high 4 rebounds against Marshall.
“Trevon brings a winning mentality with him to Presbyterian. He played for a state championship at Eagles Landing Christian Academy and had tons of success with Team Forrest in AAU. Trevon’s experience of playing at one of the best mid-major programs in the country at the College of Charleston will be a huge asset to our future success. I look forward to coaching Trevon and having his entire family be a part of our program here at PC!”
Prior to his time at CofC, the Carrollton, Ga., native was a highly regarded recruit out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy. He chose CofC over Temple, Murray State, Georgia State and Jacksonville State. As a senior, he led ELCA to a 22-9 overall record and a state championship appearance. Was named a 1st team all-state and 1st team all-district honoree while averaging 15 points, 5 assist, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block per game.
