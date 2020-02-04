Laurens County School District 55 recently announced the 2020 season of their L3 Summer League.
The mission of the L3 Summer League is to provide structured athletic opportunities that assist in the development of LCSD 55 students’ academic, physical, mental and emotional goals. L3 is an annual summer program that fuses co-ed basketball and education through its three goals: live, learn, and literacy. With the vision of “Laurens Lifelong Literacy”, L3 provides three months of unique experiences that crossover the rules, camaraderie and lessons taught on a basketball court into the students’ inner selves, classrooms, and lives.
L3 Summer League provides free opportunities for 9-13 year old girls and boys across LCSD 55. Consisting of two age brackets, the elementary bracket is for rising 4th and 5th graders and the middle school bracket is for rising 6th-8th graders.
The league caters to approximately 200 total students with player registration forms being available in schools and online now. Registration applications are due by Thursday, April 16.
Camp is Saturday, May 9; the first games take place on Saturday, June 6; and the league wraps up on Saturday, August 1. Games take place weekly on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings with the first week of July being an off-week for all participants.
Off the court, L3 provides educational growth for students through a unique character awareness curriculum created by A.Bevy, an arts and education 501(c) 3 nonprofit. The summer league uplifts literacy through its annual literary pick and the events that surround the selected book’s lessons.
The 2020 L3 literary pick is Sasquatch in the Paint by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld. Requiring all players to read the selection, the summer will also consist of introspectively fueled experiences such as crossover days, guest speakers, goal planning, field trips, team building, city government day and the Laurens High Alumni basketball game.
L3 Summer League is also looking for coaches, assistant coaches, volunteers and sponsors for the 2019 season. Thursday, April 16, is the deadline for sponsors, coaches and volunteer registration.
If you are interested in a sponsorship, coaching or volunteering, please contact Bryant Kirk White (bkwhite@laurens55.org), Cosmas Dickey (cddickey@laurens55.org) or visit the LCSD 55 website for more information: www.laurens55.org.
