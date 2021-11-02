Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Registration is now open for Clinton YMCA Youth Basketball.

Co-ed age groups (as of Dec. 1, 2021) will include: Basics: 5-6, Mini-Mite: 7-8, Jr. Mite: 9-10 and Mite: 11-12

The registration deadline is Monday, December 6. A $10 late fee will be assessed after December 6.

The cost to register includes a jersey and is $50 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. Financial assistance is available.

Visit the YMCA to register or contact for more information at 833-9622.