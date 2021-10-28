With the 2021 high school football season winding down, the Laurens Raiders, Clinton Red Devils, and Laurens Academy Crusaders are all in action Friday night.
Greer at Laurens
For the Raiders, they will be playing in front of their home crowd as they face the Greer Yellow Jackets (5-4) for Homecoming.
They will be looking to end the Raiders (4-3) three-game winning streak.
Last season’s Greer was able to beat the Raiders 37-21. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at KC Hanna Stadium.
Clinton at Woodruff
The Red Devils will travel to Woodruff Friday night to face the Wolverines.
Both the Red Devils and the Wolverines will enter the game with a 3-1 record in region play.
Woodruff’s overall record is 4-4, while the Red Devils are 8-1. The winner will end up in second place in Region 3 AAA, while the loser drops to third place.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at W.L. Varner Football Stadium.
Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
The Crusaders are looking to finish 2021 with a win over the winless Newberry Academy Eagles.
While the Eagles sit winless, the Crusaders’ win over Jefferson Davis Academy has them sitting above the Eagles in the SCISA 8-Man standings.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Newberry Academy.
