Laurens Raider standout catcher Zak Rice signed today to continue his baseball career with Chattanooga State Community College.
Rice’s senior season was filled with memories. From winning the region to playing in the North/South game, the game he will not forget came against Eastside.
Rice stated that their pitcher did not have his best stuff that game and Coach Patterson called upon him in a high-pressure situation. Rice went on to get the Raiders out of trouble, making a way for them to win the game. “I think winning that game against Eastside helped us win the region.”
He had offers from Spartanburg Methodist, USC Sumter and Lancaster, and Claflin University but ultimately chose CSCC. “Chattanooga State, that’s what felt like home,” he said.
“The way they embraced me, they were kind of able to get me to buy into their program and what they are trying to do there. My mom, she plays a big part and it was her. They kind of made her feel really comfortable about taking care of me and getting me where I need to be.”
Rice plans on being used as a catcher and a third baseman for the Tigers.
While there, he will be majoring in Business Management. After that, he plans to major in Sports Management at a four-year school.
