GREENWOOD – Caio Rita pumped in 23 points to lead Laurens Academy to a 56-42 victory over Greenwood Christian in boys’ basketball on Thursday night.
The Hawks won the girls’ game, 43-39.
Rita went 9-for-12 from the floor – and, oddly, 6-for-13 at the free-throw line – as the Crusaders broke open a tight game in the second half. After leading by only three (26-23) at halftime, LA (7-8) outscored GCA 15-13 in the third period.
Luke Kerber scored 10 points, hitting 4-of-5 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers, and Diamonte Grant scored 9. Also etched in the scoring column were Clarence Bertoli (7), Andrew Codington (3), Thomas Lowry (2) and Cal Robertson (2).
Eli White scored 19 to lead the Hawks, connecting on 8-of-11 from the floor.
A slow start – the Laurens Academy girls (10-4) scored only six points in the first quarter – played a big role in the loss. Blair Quarles led the scoring with 16 points, and Reagan Williamson added 13.
Gracie Brisher scored 12 points to lead Greenwood Christian, and Abi Summey added 11.
Six of the Hawks’ 15 field goals were 3-pointers, while the Crusaders hit only three. As a team, LA was 3-for-11 from behind the arc, though Olivia Huck hit two of her three tries in the fourth quarter.
The rest of the LA scoring was Huck (6), S.G. Natiello (2) and Payton Breen (2).
