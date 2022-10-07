The Riverside Warriors scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 17-14 win over the Laurens Raiders on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
Last week, it was the Raiders rallying from a deficit to take 20-17 win over Greer. This week, Riverside turned the tables and spoiled Homecoming for the Raiders.
The first half featured plenty of punts and not much offense. Laurens tallied 101 yards of offense in the first half, while Riverside managed just 47 yards.
The Raiders did score the only points of the half with 4:37 to play in the second quarter. Nick Fowler connected with Jay Pulley on an 8-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders on top 7-0.
Cayson Elledge got things going for Laurens on the kickoff to start the second half. The senior return man took the kickoff to the Warriors 42-yard line. Six plays later Fowler rewarded Elledge with an 8-yard scoring toss to increase the Raiders lead to 14-0 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Fowler was 13 for 21 for 123 yard and two touchdowns.
In the final quarter, Laurens came up short on all three offensive possessions, while the Warriors were a perfect 3 for 3. Quarterback Rob Sanders scored on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run to make it 14-7 with 11:55 to play.
After a Laurens punt, Riverside added another touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. Sanders found the endzone again, this time from four yards out with 4:48 to play.
An interception set the Warriors up in Laurens territory with 4:15 on the clock. Riverside drove the ball to the Raiders 17-yard line, facing a fourth down with 59.8 to play. The Warriors blasted a 34-yard field goal to give them the lead at 17-14.
Laurens got one final possession but the drive stalled at the Riverside 32-yard line.
The Raiders fall to 2-6 overall and 1-1 in Region 2-4A. Riverside improves to 3-5 and 2-0 in Region 2-4A.
Laurens will be on the road at Wade Hampton next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.