The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jordan Roberts is the Player of the Week for games played on October 7.
Roberts is senior linebacker, running back and special teams player for the Laurens Raiders. In a 17-14 loss to Riverside on Friday night, he had seven tackles and five assists, including one tackle for loss, two hurries and two pass break ups.
Offensively, Roberts had 6 carries for 18 years and threw one pass for 8 yards. On special teams as long snapper, Roberts had 4 good punt snaps and 2 good PAT snaps.
Laurens District High School Head Coach Daryl Smith stated, “Jordan Roberts is a great football player and a great leader. He is an unselfish player that will do anything to help his football team. He is an excellent tackler, he long snaps for us, and has shown good vision at running back the last few weeks making some explosive plays.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Roberts on October 20 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The October 20 meeting will feature Bobby Lamb, head football coach at Anderson University.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
