The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jordan Roberts is the Player of the Week for his play in the Laurens Raiders win over Union County on Friday night.
Roberts is a senior linebacker and running back for the Laurens Raiders.
Roberts had 12 tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. He had three carries on offense for 50 yards and a touchdown. Roberts scored his third touchdown in the last two games.
“Roberts is a complete linebacker,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith. “He plays the run and pass equally well. He is a physical tackler and is a good tackler in the open field. This week he had a few carries at running back and showed his athleticism with the ball. He also works hard in the weight room and is a great leader on and off the field.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Roberts on September 22 at the third Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 22 meeting will feature the newly inducted Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame member Coach Shell Dula. Dula is currently the Executive Director of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.