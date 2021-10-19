The Laurens County Touchdown Club has named Laurens Raiders’ junior linebacker Jordan Roberts as their Player of the Week for Week 8.
The Laurens Raiders defeated Eastside High School this past Friday, 69-10.
Roberts is a mainstay for the Raiders at his linebacker position. Coach Daryl Smith calls Jordan, “one of the hardest workers on our team.”
Against Eastside, Roberts had seven solo tackles, one assist and three tackles for loss. Roberts also caused a fumble and broke up two passes in the contest.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Roberts on Thursday, October 21 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at The Ridge in Laurens at noon.
The meeting will have North Greenville University Head Football Coach Jeff Farrington as the featured speaker.
The LCTD Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will also honor Laurens Academy’s Diamonte Grant at the Touchdown Club meeting. Grant was the Player of the Week for Week 7.
