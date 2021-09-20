The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced their Player of the Week for Week 4 is Laurens Academy’s Cal Robertson.
Robertson is a senior LB/WR and Special Teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders. Robertson was an All-County selection for Laurens Academy in the 2020 season and is an extremely versatile player.
Laurens Academy lost to Cathedral Academy of North Charleston this past Friday night 42 – 12. Laurens Academy is now 0 – 5 on the year and has an open date this Friday Night before going to Richard Winn on October 1.
Robertson had an outstanding night for the Crusaders on both Offense, Defense and Special Teams. Head Coach Todd Kirk stated, “Cal was all over the field defensively and his versatility on offense gave us a lot of options.”
Offensively, Robertson had 10 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Robertson was credited with 7 tackles in the game.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Robertson on Sept 23 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
This meeting will feature former CHS Red Devil and former Clemson Tiger Al Richard as the featured speaker.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
