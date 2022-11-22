The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jayden Robinson is the Player of the Week for games played on November 18.
Robinson is a junior running back/defensive back for Clinton High School.
Robinson scored on a 77-yard touchdown run in the Red Devils win over Chapman. The Red Devils defeated the Chapman Panthers to advance to the SC State 3A Football Upper-State Championship Game.
Robinson finished the night with 8 carries for 146 yards and had 2 receptions for 58 yards. Robinson now has 1,066 yards rushing on the year on only 83 carries. He now joins Jishun Copeland and Bryson James, who have all three now gone over 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
Head Coach Corey Fountain says, “Jayden is an awesome team player who comes to practice every day giving his best effort. He pushes other guys around him to be better because he always goes full speed. His work in the weight room and on the track have paid off this season for him on the football field.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Robinson at the postseason Touchdown Club Banquet. The Player of the Week awards this year are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club has moved the Postseason Awards Banquet to Wednesday, January 11 at The Ridge at Laurens.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road.
The TD Club will announce the All-County Team and the TD Club’s Player and Coach of the year at the Banquet. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for the Banquet. The Banquet will start on January 11 at 7 pm.
This year’s postseason banquet will feature the South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough. SC State and Coach Pough won the HBCU Football Championship in 2021.
