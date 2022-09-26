The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jayden Robinson is the Player of the Week for games played on September 23.
Robinson is a running back, defensive back and team leader for the Clinton High School Red Devils. Clinton defeated Union County 54-28 on Friday night.
Robinson, a Clinton High junior, had five carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He had TD runs of 66 yards and 15 yards for the Red Devils. Robinson averaged 24.2 yards per carry for the game.
Head Coach Corey Fountain states, “Robinson is an awesome young man who practices as hard as he plays. He is a great leader and representative of Red Devil Football.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Robinson on October 6 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The October 6 meeting will feature Chris Burgin of the South Carolina SportsTalk program.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
