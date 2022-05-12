Before he officially finishes his career as a Clinton Red Devil, senior pitcher Trent Roth has made a commitment to attend and play baseball at USC-Salkehatchie.
At the time of his signing Tuesday, the Red Devils had just the night before staved off elimination in the AAA Upper State Tournament - wrapping up around midnight with a 6-4 win over Pendleton, after a 12-10 loss to the visiting Bulldogs. They advanced to the District 3 Championship and Thursday’s district champions’ round against Powdersville.
“In the first game, we didn’t play our game,” Roth said. “In the second game we came out bunting, moving base runners, executing, and throwing strikes.”
Roth had 5 schools show interest, including Lander, Erskine and Mars Hill. He feels that USC-Salkehatchie is the best fit - after two years there, he might take a look at Lander or Newberry to finish his baseball career.
He wants to major in Exercise Science with the career goal of being a physical therapist.
“I like the coach (Jeremy Joye, in his second season after playing at USC-Salkehatchie in 2003),” Roth said. “He’s a big Christian and he gives a lot of faith. The coaching staff there will help me get better.”
Roth says the coaches want him bigger and stronger, and with better command of his fastball.
Roth said he also can play outfield “a little bit,” but he expects to be a pitcher with the USC-S Indians, which have had a baseball program since 1972.
Clinton High Varsity Baseball is a seniors-led squad, and Roth said he has been with two of his teammates since Little League, playing in Laurens. Others have come onboard since middle school. They have a way of keeping each other loose.
“It’s been fun,” Roth said. “They keep you on your toes. You don’t know what’s going to come out of their mouths.”
