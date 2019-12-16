LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Covenant College women's basketball freshman guard Ruthie Moore, from Laurens Academy, was named USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on Dec. 15.
It is the first career weekly honor for Moore, who also becomes the first Scot to gain a weekly accolade this season.
Moore averaged a double-double of 11.5 points and 12.0 rebounds to go along with 7.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game, as Covenant went 1-1 last week. In a narrow, 56-53, loss to Bob Jones last Tuesday, Moore posted seven points with 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals. She then nearly had a triple-double in an 87-77 win over Johnson on Saturday with 16 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to go with five steals.
In that win over Johnson on Saturday, Moore's play in the fourth quarter was crucial as the Scots took control. Moore had five of her 11 assists in the final 10 minutes and scored five points.
Moore set season highs in multiple categories during the week. Her 16 points, 11 assists and five steals in Saturday's win were all season-highs, while the 15 rebounds against Bob Jones was a season best. The 11 assists were the most for a Scot since Morgan Woodward dished out 11 in a Covenant win over Mary Baldwin in 2015.
Moore has been stuffing the stat sheet all season long as she is averaging 9.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game while playing an average of 35.5 minutes per contest. Moore ranks second in the USA South with 4.7 assists per game and third in the league in minutes played.
Covenant College, located on Lookout Mountain, Ga., is a member of NCAA Division III and the USA South Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.