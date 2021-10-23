The Presbyterian College football team's homecoming matchup with San Diego was spoiled on Saturday as the Toreros downed the Blue Hose by the score of 69-28 at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Freshman Jalyn Witcher totaled nine catches for 192 yards and a score.
Final Score: San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28
Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-5, 0-4) | San Diego (4-4, 4-1)
COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS
"I am proud of our guys for continuing to fight hard. We got the ball in the 2nd half down three scores and promptly took it down and score to make it a 35-21 game. Then our defense stepped up and made a stop and we had a chance. They forced a fumble and an interception which allowed the game to get away from us. We fought hard and that's something that will carry us into these last four games. We have eight seniors and that group was 55 when they came to PC. Today our team committed to playing with all they have for those guys to finish their careers on a high note at PC and for a coach that's extremely satisfying."
OPENING KICK
- Freshman Jalyn Witcher totaled a career-high 192 yards on nine catches while totaling his 10th touchdown of the season. He became the first Blue Hose receiver in the DI era to record 10+ scores in a season.
- Witcher has a team-high five 100+ yard games receiving this season.
- Witcher's 192 yards ranks second in the Blue Hose DI record book for receiving yards in a game.
- Redshirt sophomore Ren Hefley totaled 390 yards passing and four touchdowns thru the air.
- Delvecchio Powell had nine rushes for 72 yards on the ground.
- Montae Boyd and Alex Herriott each led the defense with nine tackles as Boyd tied a career-high with six solo stops.
- Lawson Bachelder totaled his second touchdown in a calendar year against San Diego as scored on a 58-yard pass pattern from Hefley in the third quarter. Bachelder had an 80-yard score in the fourth quarter of March's contest in Clinton that cut the score to three at the time.
- Junior Austin Polson recorded his first touchdown as a Blue Hose in the fourth quarter.
- Kiaran Turner added his fourth receiving score of the season in the second quarter.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- San Diego took advantage of an early Blue Hose mistake and got an early safety to take a 2-0 lead.
- The Toreros added a three-yard rushing score to push the lead out to 9-0 with five minutes to go in the first.
- The guests opened the second quarter with a one-yard score on fourth down to push the advantage to 15-0.
- San Diego took advantage of a Blue Hose fumble and went 14 yards for a score to push the lead to 23-0.
- PC got on the board with a 72-yard receiving score to Witcher from Hefley to cut the Toreros lead to 23-6.
- San Diego responded with a 40-yard passing score to extended the lead to 23, 29-6 five minutes into the second quarter.
- PC pushed across another score by Kiaran Turner on a 22-yard receiving play from Hefley to cut the Toreros lead to 29-14.
- San Diego tacked on a five-yard rushing score in the final minute of the first half to take a lead to the break of 35-14.
- The Blue Hose opened the scoring in the third with a 58-yard scoring play to Bachelder from Hefley to cut it to a two-score game at 35-21.
- San Diego responded with a 20-yard rushing score on the ensuing drive to push the lead to 43-21.
- The Toreros added a blocked punt and ran it back for a 49-21 lead. San Diego took advantage of a Blue Hose turnover with a seven-yard rushing score to push it to 55-21.
- The guests tacked on a late third quarter score on a one-yard passing score to take a 62-21 lead to the third.
- Austin Polson scored his first TD of the season in the fourth before a five-yard rush score from the guests gave the game its final 69-28 margin.
UP NEXT
- Presbyterian returns home next Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Blue Hose welcome in Stetson for a conference matchup.
