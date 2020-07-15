After hearing two proposals on how to proceed with high school sports for 2020-2021, the South Carolina High School League executive committee approved a plan on Wednesday morning to push back the start of fall sports.
With a vote of 14-2, the committee approved the league’s plan to move the start of fall sports from July 31 to August 17. The first football game would be played four weeks later.
This plan allows for the start to be pushed back a week at a time if conditions warrant. The last possible start date to complete the season on time would be Oct. 2.
The new plan will allow for a 7-game football season and up to four rounds of playoffs. Each team would be allowed two scrimmages and one jamboree.
For the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils, this will mean the elimination of four games each from their schedule.
Teams will schedule region games first and then fill out the remainder of their schedule with non-region games. Teams that don't make the playoffs will be allowed to schedule one more non-region game during the first two weeks of the playoffs.
Laurens will play four region games and will play three non-region games. Region games will be against Greenwood, Greenville, Eastside and Greer. Choices for non-region game from the 2020 schedule include Clinton, TL Hanna, Union County, Daniel, River Bluff and White Knoll.
Clinton will play five region games and two non-region games. Region games will be against Union County, Broome, Chapman, Emerald and Woodruff. Choices for non-region games from the 2020 schedule include Laurens, Pendleton, Newberry, Swansea and Blue Ridge.
The second proposal was presented by Lexington One that would have moved football to the spring and allowed for four seasons during the year. That proposal was defeated 16-1.
Start date layout for all fall sports:
Football:
First Game: September 11th (Begin with Region play)
Maximum Regular Season Games: 7
Playoffs Start: October 30th
State Finals: November 20th
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball:
First Contest: August 31st (Begin with Region play)
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball Playoffs Start: October 19th
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball State Finals: October 31st
Swim and Girls’ Golf:
First Contest: August 31st
Swim State Finals: October 10th and 12th
Girls’ Golf Qualifiers: October 19th
Girls’ Golf State Finals: October 26th and 27th
Cross Country:
First Contest: August 31st
Cross Country Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd - 7th
Cross Country State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th
Competitive Cheer:
First Contest: September 12th
Upper/Lower Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd – 7th *Upper/Lower Qualifier*
Cheer State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th
In the sports of Football, Volleyball, and Girls’ Tennis, region play will be used to determine playoff seedings. Teams not making the playoffs in football will be allowed one additional game.
In the sports of Swim, Girls’ Golf, Cross-country, and Competitive Cheer, qualifier events will determine advancement to the respective State Finals.
