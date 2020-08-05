Fall sports for local high schools will be delayed after the SC High School League executive committee approved a new plan on Wednesday.
The new plan moves the start of football practice to Sept. 8 and the first game to Sept. 25. The regular season will remain at seven weeks with the finals being played on Dec. 4 and 5.
The SCHSL will also have the ability to move the fall sports into the spring season if COVID-19 conditions warrant.
Other changes in the new proposal include that only the top two teams in a region will make the playoffs for football, volleyball and tennis. This cuts the number of playoff teams in half compared to last season.
The committee also voted to allow the league to submit a proposal to the SC Dept. of Commerce on the school’s behalf to allow teams to have more than 250 people in attendance at games.
Start dates for fall sports are:
- Football: first practice-Sept. 8, first scrimmage-Sept. 12, first game-Sept. 25
- Girls golf, Swim, Girls Tennis: first practice-Aug. 17, first scrimmage-Aug. 24, first contest-Aug. 31
- Cross Country, Volleyball: first practice-Aug. 24, firs scrimmage-Aug. 31, first contest-Sept. 7
Fall sports would be allowed two scrimmages. One jamboree can be substituted for a scrimmage. Sub varsity and middle school teams will follow the same dates as the high school calendar for fall sports.
In football, teams will be allowed to start wearing helmets on August 17 in Phase 1.5. Helmets and shoulder pads will be allowed on Sept. 8 and full pads on Sept. 10.
Football teams that do not make the playoffs will be allowed to schedule one additional game that must be completed by Nov. 20.
