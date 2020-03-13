In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the South Carolina Independent School Association has suspended all interscholastic athletics from Sunday, March 15, through Friday, April 3.
Working in conjunction with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the directive from SCISA said the suspenstion of sports “places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supporters and officials first and foremost.”
Travis Plowden, Laurens Academy’s Director of Athletics, issued the following statement:
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will follow the policies and decisions of SCISA. Our spring sports teams will continue to practice as long as our school remains open. The safety of our student athletes and their wellbeing is our top priority and we hope to resume play when it is deemed safe.”
