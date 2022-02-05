RADFORD, Va. – Behind a 31-10 second half scoring run and a balanced scoring attack, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-13, Big South: 3-6) defeated the Radford Highlanders (7-15, Big South: 3-7), 78-70, on the road.
Rayshon Harrison led four Presbyterian double-figure scorers with 22 points. Marquis Barnett and Trevon Reddish-Rhone tallied 15 points apiece. Owen McCormack scored 10 points off the bench. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored nine points.
Presbyterian’s defense forced 14 Radford turnovers which led to 28 points off those turnovers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Radford started the game off with the first seven points. Then, the Blue Hose responded with an 8-0 run behind two threes from Barnett. The lead exchanged hands a few times with several ties until at the 10:39 mark Radford took a 21-15 lead after a 6-0 scoring run. Presbyterian outscored Radford 14-3 over the next five minutes taking a 29-24 lead after Reddish-Rhone scored inside with 5:23 on the clock. Barnett and Harrison also scored during the run. Radford answered with a 7-0 run regaining the lead 32-29. Radford pushed their lead to 37-31, Presbyterian’s Reddish-Rhone connected on a three from the wing with 42 seconds on the clock cutting the Highlanders’ halftime lead to 37-34.
SECOND HALF – Radford scored 14 of the first 20 points of the half taking a 51-40 lead with 16 minutes on the clock. A three from the wing by McCormack with 14:37 on the clock started the Blue Hose’s decisive 31-10 scoring run. With Radford leading 56-48 at the 12;40 mark, Presbyterian scored 12 unanswered points taking a 58-56 lead when Harrison scored on a floater in the lane with 6:43 on the clock. Barnett and McCormack also scored during the run. Radford regained the lead with a three from the corner. Harrison answered with a three giving the Blue Hose the lead for good, 61-59, with six minutes left in the game. The second half scoring run ended when Reddish-Rhone converted on a free throw with 1:27 on the clock giving the Blue Hose a 71-61 lead. Presbyterian closed out the win by converting on seven free throws over the final minute.
NOTES
- Harrison’s 22 points marked his ninth 20-point scoring game of the season and the 16TH of his career.
- Harrison finished the game shooting 9-for-15 from the field.
- Barnett scored a career-high 15 points.
- Reddish-Rhone recorded his 12TH double-digit scoring game of the season and the 22ND of his career with his 15 points.
- For the fourth time this season, McCormack recorded a double-figure scoring game off the bench after scoring 10 points.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 32-22 advantage on points in the paint.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose conclude their two-game Virginia road trip at Hampton this Monday, February 7 at 7 p.m.
