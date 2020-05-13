The NCAA has recognized nearly 1,300 programs from 326 Division I schools for academic excellence after they scored in the top 10% of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate results. Seven teams from Presbyterian College were honored, including men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, and women's soccer.
This marks the fifth straight year the cross country and women's golf teams have picked up the distinction. Women's soccer, which earned this honor for the 11th straight season, has been recognized by the NCAA for academic excellence since the team has been eligible (2008-09). This is the fourth year overall that men's tennis has been recognized, and the third straight for women's tennis.
The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams.
Teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,380, up by 52 from the previous academic year, largely due to an increase in squads with perfect scores. APRs for programs in the top 10% ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000. The number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,266, an increase of 52 teams from last year.
Of the teams recognized, 499 competed in men’s or mixed sports and 881 competed in women’s sports. Every women’s team earning a Public Recognition Award this year also earned a perfect score.
Each year, the NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I team through the annual scorecard of academic achievement, known as APR. The score honors selected Division I sports teams by publicly recognizing their latest multiyear APR (the most recent APRs are based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 academic years).
This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams who demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports. By measuring eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or quarter, the APR provides a clear picture of academic performance in each sport.
APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19.
