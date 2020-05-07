Clinton, S.C. - Presbyterian College Athletics and women's basketball head coach Alaura Sharp announced on Thursday the addition of Kelsie Kruger as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Kruger, a native of Alamosa, Colorado, joins PC after spending the last two seasons at Northern State University.
"I am so pumped for the opportunity to join the Blue Hose family," said Kruger. "I've known Coach Sharp for a long time as she's recruited, coached and mentored me. Her enthusiasm and passion for developing young women as student-athletes and people is something I'm eager to be a part of. It is an honor and a privilege to be joining the coaching staff and program. I look forward to working with the players and the rest of the Blue Hose community!"
Northern State posted a 14-16 record last season and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament following an overtime win at Concordia-St. Paul. The Wolves' Brianna Kusler and Lexi Wadsworth were named to the NSIC All-Conference first and second team. The duo also earned NSIC All-Conference honors during Kruger's first season in 2018-19.
"I'm very thankful and excited that Kelsie is joining our staff," said Sharp. "She is a great leader and mentor. I have known her for a long time and have watched her grow into being a great coach and recruiter. She has had an opportunity to coach at different levels under several successful head coaches where she has widened her recruiting network and had invaluable experiences. Kelsie does a tremendous job in her post player development, and I am anxious for her to get started. Welcome the the PC family!"
Prior to her time at Northern State, Kruger spent two seasons with Utah State working specifically with the post players. She was a key component to the Aggies' recruiting effort and coached 2017 all-conference performer Shannon Dufficy. Before Utah State, Kruger spent the 2015-16 season as the women’s basketball operations coordinator at South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League Conference Tournament, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kruger began her career as the basketball and volleyball graduate assistant at Iowa Lakes Community College. The Lakers volleyball team advanced to the NJCAA Tournament in November of 2011 and finished fifth nationally. She returned to her alma-mater as an assistant coach in the spring of 2012 and spent one season at Adams State, before moving on to California State University, East Bay. In her two seasons with the Pioneers, Kruger coached five CCAA All-Conference players in Tori Breshers, Stephanie Lopez (2-time), Brianna Terrance, and Danielle Peacon. Stephanie Lopez was named the Daktronics All-West Region Player of the Year in 2015.
Kruger played collegiately at Adams State where she helped lead the Grizzlies to the NCAA DII Region Tournament in 2010 as well as the NCAA DII Sweet Sixteen in 2011. Her senior season, Kruger was named to the RMAC All-Conference team. She graduated in May of 2011 with a degree in Sports Administration. In 2013, Kruger earned a masters degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Iowa State.
