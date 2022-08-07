Presbyterian College and head women's basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the additions of a pair of coaches to her staff which finalizes the coaching staff for the upcoming season. Sharp has added Brooklyn Taylor and Bubby Johnson to the staff on Wednesday.
Brooklyn Taylor
"I am so glad Brooklyn decided to join our staff. She comes with great D1 coaching and recruiting experience. She has worked with some very successful head coaches and respected programs. She grew up in a coaching family which makes her wise beyond her years. She is a woman of high character and a great work ethic. We are pumped for her to leave her impact on our program," commented head coach Alaura Sharp.
Taylor joins the Blue Hose after spending last year on the staff at her alma mater of St. Francis University. She spent last season primarily working with the post players which included Jada Dapaa who led the Northeast Conference in rebounding and was #4 rebounder in the nation as she averaged 12.3 RPG. Dapaa was also named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year in the league. She also led a pair of forwards in Aaliyah Moore who ranked ninth in offensive rebounding and Sam Miller who was 10th in the league in Field Goal Percentage.
She was also involved in the team's social media initiative as she was the liaison for the team from Sports Information and Media Departments. Taylor also handled recruiting, community and campus involvement.
Prior to joining SFU she spent the prior two seasons as an assistant coach at The University of Akron and worked for a year with the Zips as video coordinator. During her time with the Zips she coached the shooting guards, while also assisting with Akron's defensive and recruiting efforts.
Taylor also oversaw the team's graduate assistant and video coordinator positions. She served as the school's academic coordinator and worked to help coordinate the Zips social media efforts.
"I am honored to be a part of Coach Sharp's staff here at Presbyterian College," commented Brooklyn Taylor. "I love her vision and energy she brings day in and day out. I know I will grow as a coach working with her. People make a place and I truly believe there is something special brewing here at PC."
Since Taylor arrived at Akron, five student-athletes in Alyssa Clay (2018-19, 2019-20), Shayna Harmon (2018-19, 2019-20), Kendall Miller (2019-20), Megan Sefcik (2018-19) and Caitlin Vari (2018-19, 2019-20) have earned Academic All-MAC honors, while Sefcik achieved MAC Distinguished Scholar recognition following the 2018-19 season.
The Zips have posted cumulative team GPA's of 3.0 or better in each of the first four semesters under head coach Melissa Jackson entering this season, including registering cumulative marks of 3.141 and 3.233 during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, respectively. The number improved to 3.338 following Akron earning a 3.372 team GPA for the Fall 2020 Semester.
Taylor spent the 2018-19 campaign on the Zips' staff as the video coordinator, where she created game film of the Zips and opponents, provided postgame defensive breakdown analysis, assisted with scouting reports, and created graphics/videos for recruiting and social media.
Before coming to Akron, Taylor spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Mercer University. In her two seasons with the Bears' program, Taylor assisted the Mercer coaching staff in preparing game film and scouting reports while observing individual and team workouts. She hired and organized team managers involved with the program and also created recruiting mail-out documents and schedules. In her time at Mercer, the Bears went 55-10 earned two Southern Conference regular season titles and made an appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Taylor participated in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's "So You Want To Be A Coach" program at the 2016 NCAA Final Four, helping assist young women aspire to become coaches. At the 2019, 2021 & 2022 NCAA Final Four, Taylor was invited back to speak on the Rookie Coaches Panel to the newest members of the 'So' Program.
Prior to joining the Mercer staff, Taylor played in 70 career games for St. Francis (Pa.). In her career with the Red Flash, she scored 210 points, grabbed 127 rebounds, while recording 64 assists, 38 steals, and 13 blocks.
Taylor earned her master's of education in higher education leadership from Mercer in December 2017 and a bachelor's of science in exercise physiology from St. Francis (Pa.) in 2016.
She is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist via the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). She is a former member of Saint Francis' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Student-Athlete Mentors (SAMS) programs.
Bubby Johnson
"Bubby is a great addition to our staff. He has an awesome personality and will bring great energy and enthusiasm to our program. He comes to us from a successful program where he did a great job of developing post players. He won a national championship as a player and has great knowledge of the game. I am thankful for him to join our staff," added Sharp.
Johnson joins the Blue Hose staff after spending the past two seasons as assistant coach at the University of Charleston. During his time at Charleston the program earned a pair of conference championships, a regular season title along with an NCAA Atlantic Regional championship. The school also made history earning the first ever elite 8 appearance for an Mountain East Conference women's team.
"I am true believer of god's timing. Coach Sharp reached out to me about this opportunity and it all really made sense," commented Johnson. "She had a lot of fait in the direction of this program and seemed excited for me to join and I am happy to be here."
Johnson was honored to be a 21' World Exposure D2 Assistant COY Finalist, as well as making the WBCA 30 under 30 list for the 2020-2021 season.
Before arriving to Charleston, Johnson served as Director of Player Development for the Green Bay Men's Basketball program for the 2019-20 season. In Johnson's role, he was responsible for player management, program operations and assisted in setting up on campus recruiting and coordinating official and unofficial visits for potential recruits. He also took the lead on coordinating all team travel and student-athlete advisement.
Johnson earned his Bachelor's degree in Communications from Florida Southern College in 2015, where he also made frequent appearances on the school and league's Academic Honor Roll
He started his collegiate career at NCAA Division I NJIT, then transferred to Gannon (NCAA D2) before ending up at USU Eastern (JuCO). After one successful season at USUE, Johnson was recruited by to Florida Southern, where he played his final two seasons of college basketball. During his two seasons at FSC, Johnson helped the Mocs to a 26-5 and 36-1 record, including the 2015 NCAA Division II National Championship in 2015.
Johnson earned Sunshine State Conference All-Tournament Team, and NCAA All-South Regional Team his senior season. He averaged 6.2 PPG and led the team in rebounding with 6.5 RPG that year, while ranking second in the SSC in offensive rebounding (2.8 ORPG) as well. He started in all 37 of his team's games that year, averaging 21.9 MPG, and led the team in field goal percentage (50.3 percent), eventually cutting down the nets in Evansville, Ind., in the team's win over Indiana (Pa.).
Johnson graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, Maryland. He has three sisters (Talisa, Nakia, and Niya) and is the proud father of his dog Spud.
