Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp have announced the hiring of Devin Cosper as the program’s new director of basketball operations. Cosper takes over the position from Kiana “Lucky” Rudd, who was promoted to assistant coach last month.
“I’m excited to add Devin to our staff,” Sharp said. “She brings many different skill sets to our program and will add a background in marketing and organizing events, which is very relevant for our director of operations position. She will assist us in improving our home game atmosphere, as well as work towards improving attendance.
Devin played for some great coaches at a high level and will be extremely relatable to the student-athletes in our program. She is motivated, hungry, and the right fit for the direction our program is headed. We are so grateful to welcome her into the PC family!”
Cosper arrives at Presbyterian with a wealth of experience in a variety of roles within both collegiate and professional sports. Earlier in 2021, she worked as a freelance contractor for Populous Accreditation, creating, printing and distributing credentials for Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
During the 2019-20 academic year, Cosper served as the Competition & Student-Athlete Engagement Intern for the Southeastern Conference. While with the SEC, she gained experience in a number of different areas, including event operations and management, credentialing, facilities management, marketing, and budgeting, while also participating in the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar.
While a student at the University of Arkansas, Cosper served as an SID Assistant and Marketing Intern, working primarily with the women’s basketball program. Her duties included coordinating interviews with players and coaches, managing the team’s various social media accounts, creating game programs, updating team stats, overseeing gameday operations and working alongside the marketing department for both men’s and women’s basketball home games.
Cosper holds a pair of degrees from the University of Arkansas, earning a bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2017 and a master’s degree in Communication in 2019.
“I’m grateful to start this new chapter in my life,” Cosper said. “Coach Sharp has a rich history, and I couldn’t be more excited to learn from her! I look forward to meeting everyone and doing my part in contributing to a fun and memorable experience for the coaches and student-athletes!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.