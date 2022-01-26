Presbyterian College women's basketball coach Alaura Sharp has signed a three-year contract extension, as announced Tuesday by Athletics Director Rob Acunto.
"PC is a special place. We are continuing to build on the positive momentum we have built over the last few years. There are so many people who have given so much to this program and I'm so grateful for them. It is a privilege to coach the young women in our program and I am really proud of the effort they give in all areas of their lives. Thank you to our administration for their belief in me and support," commented Sharp.
Sharp is in her fourth season at the helm of the Blue Hose women's basketball as PC is 8-8 and 3-3 in the Big South during the current 2021-22 campaign.
"Alaura has proven her ability to take our women's basketball program to new heights and a higher level of competitiveness. We are excited about the direction the program is headed and we look forward to her continued leadership of a program on the rise."
Sharp has guided the Blue Hose to 38 wins including 24 in league play. She has improved her results each season including the first winning season for the Blue Hose last year at 11-10 since the 2015-16 campaign.
In her first season at the helm of 2018-19 for PC, the Blue Hose earned the program's first Big South tournament since 2016-17 with a victory over Winthrop before ultimately dropping a quarterfinal game to eventual champion and top seed Radford.
During her first year, the Blue Hose led the Big South with a 34.9% three-point field-goal percentage led by Kacie Hall (41.5%) who ranked first in the Big South. PC battled in every game especially in league play as the Blue Hose totaled 13 single digit loses with 10 of those occurring in league play.
In the 2019-20 season, the Blue Hose increased its win total by five games and advanced to the Big South Championship quarterfinals for a second straight season before the season was cut short in the tournament due to COVID-19.
Numerous program records and milestones fell during the 19-20 season including Trinity Johnson setting the DI single-season record for steals with 75 and Jade Compton setting the single-game points record (32) and Tionna Carter making 13 baskets against High Point. The Blue Hose earned three post-season awards led by Johnson, Carter and Hall.
Sharp's third year at the helm was her best yet with an 11-10 mark recording the Blue Hose first winning season since 2015-16 and their best league mark at 10-8 since 2016-17. The Blue Hose went 8-5 (.615) on the road, the highest road winning percentage in the program's DI era. Presbyterian led the Big South and finished 44th nationally in rebounding margin, and finished second in the conference and 44th nationally in scoring defense. PC also set a new DI era record for scoring average. Following the season, Tionna Carter, Jade Compton and Trinity Johnson were all named Honorable Mention All-Big South, with Carter earning a spot on the All-Academic Team as well.
In the 2021-22 season, the Blue Hose have been led by Compton who's averaging 16.1 points per game with a 17.5 ppg and 10.2 rebounds/game mark in league play thus far. Presbyterian did total a four-game win streak following an 0-3 start. PC enters play on Wednesday with Campbell winning three of its last four games.
