Presbyterian College and head women's basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the addition of guards Sabrina Belquist (Los Gatos, Ca.) and Nyah Willis (San Diego, Ca.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2020. They join center Aaliyah Austin (Satsuma, Ala.), guard Kelsey Brown (Simpsonville, S.C.), and guard Maleia Bracone (Anderson, S.C.).
"Our staff worked really hard to complete our 2020 recruiting class," said Sharp. "We believe every player is a quality person, high-caliber student-athlete and great addition to our program. We laid the foundation for a successful season and expect to lean on our newcomers to make an impact. We cannot wait to get the team back on campus!"
Sabrina Belquist - 5'11 - Guard - Los Gatos, California - Los Gatos HS
High School: Averaged 17 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game ... NorCal Player of the Week ... Three-time First Team All Conference ... Los Gatos HS "Senior of the Year" ...
Sabrina on choosing PC:
"I love that PC values community, and I can tell the coaches and faculty genuinely care about their students."
Head coach Alaura Sharp on Sabrina:
"We are excited to announce the addition of Sabrina. She brings length and skill to our roster. She is a knock down shooter and has a high basketball IQ. Sabrina excels in the classroom and plays with tremendous passion and energy. Her personality and work ethic will be contagious to our team and program. We are pleased to have her join our PC family!"
High School Coach Sara Quilici on Sabrina:
"Sabrina is an incredible player and a better human. After starting her career as a sharpshooter, she worked tirelessly to become an elite scorer. This year, she developed into a dynamic leader who impacted games with a critical screen or rebound just as often as a clutch bucket. Sabrina's ability to inspire and encourage her younger teammates without intimidation helped foster a culture of camaraderie and excellence that helped propel us to the Northern California Division III semifinals. We are so excited for her to continue her playing career at PC, and our coaches look forward to finally winning some shooting competitions at practice."
Nyah Willis - 5'10 - Guard - San Diego, California - Chabot College
Previous: Averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists with a three-point field goal percentage of .345 at Chabot ... Voted First Team All-Conference while helping lead the team to a 24-6 record ... Finished third in CCCAA scoring ... Scored a season-high 30 points vs College of San Mateo ... Averaged 13.6 points, 2.3 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game at Valley Christian HS ... Three-time all-conference by the West Catholic Athletic League ... GSF Pass the Ball All-Star Game participant ... +1,000-point scorer and "Female Athlete of the Year" at Valley Christian HS.
Nyah on choosing PC:
"I'm choosing PC because I see the opportunity to be a part of something special!"
Head coach Alaura Sharp on Nyah:
"We are proud to add Nyah to our program. She is a smart and driven young woman. Her basketball potential is through the roof, and we are excited that she chose PC! She will add length and athleticism to our roster. Nyah can score in many different ways while also knowing how to set up her teammates to score. She is a very complete player, and we are anxious to get her on campus!"
