Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the signing of transfer center Bryanna Brady (Goodyear, Ariz.) and freshman guard Leah Butterbaugh (Waynesville, Ohio) on Tuesday to round out the program’s 2021 signing class.
The duo joins Jasmine Stevens (Atlanta, Ga.), Paige Kindseth (Farmington, Minn.) and Jo Raflo (Gainesville, Va.) in the class, with all five set to join the Blue Hose for the 2021-22 season.
“I am pleased to finalize our roster for next season,” coach Sharp said. “Bry and Leah will be great additions to our women’s basketball program and to the PC community. They are both extremely driven in all aspects of their lives. We cannot wait to get them to campus this summer.
"I am extremely thankful to our staff for their efforts during this difficult time of virtual recruiting. They have really stayed the course and we are excited to see the growth of our program next season.”
Bryanna Brady – C – 6-3 – Goodyear, Ariz. – UC Riverside (Agua Fria HS)
2020-21 (UC Riverside): Appeared in 11 contests and started the last three games of the regular season for the Highlanders … Averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game … Recorded six blocks … Shot 20-of-39 from the field (.513) and 9-of-13 from the free throw line (.692) … Netted a season-best seven points against Cal State Fullerton … Pulled down a career-high eight rebounds against Fresno Pacific.
2019-20 (UC Riverside): Played in all 30 games … In 12.3 minutes per game, averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds … Had seven blocked shots … Went 39-of-87 (.448) from the field … Scored a career-high 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed a season-high five rebounds at Hawaii.
2018-19 (UC Riverside): Appeared in nine games as a freshman and earned one start … Netted the first four points of her collegiate career against Oregon … Made the first start of her collegiate career against Texas A&M.
High School: Averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks … Part of a team that won a regional championship in 2018 … First Team All-League selection … Placed in the 5A Desert West Region Elite 8.
Bryanna on choosing PC: “I chose PC because I really like the connection I made with the coaches and it was the best fit for me to grow on and off the court.”
Coach Sharp on Bryanna: “We are pumped to add Bry to our program for next year. She adds much-needed size and length to our team and will bring a physical presence in the paint. She comes in with great college basketball experience and has a strong will to get better. Bry is a wonderful person and we are thankful she chose PC!”
Leah Butterbaugh – G – 5-9 – Waynesville, Ohio – Waynesville HS
High School: As a senior, averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 73 percent at the foul line … Named the Conference Player of the Year and District 15 Player of the Year … Two-time District 15 First Team selection … Member of the All-Ohio Team and North-South All-Star Team … Helped Waynesville to three league championships and three district championships … Part of the 2018-19 team which was a state runner-up … Four-year honor roll student.
Leah on choosing PC: “I chose PC because the coaching staff made me feel very welcome. Seeing the players and how they all connected made PC somewhere I could see myself for the next four years.”
Coach Sharp on Leah: “Leah is a dynamic addition to our team. She has tremendous court awareness and basketball skill. Leah is a great fit for our style of play and will help us stretch the floor with her ability to shoot it from deep. She is a successful student and has high character. We cannot wait to get her on campus!”
Coach Gabbard, Head Coach at Waynesville HS on Leah: “Leah was a four-year varsity player here at Waynesville. For her career, she finished in the top-10 in scoring, steals and assists, and 21st in rebounding. Leah can play inside and out and is a great three-point shooter. Her knowledge of the game is great and she will be a great addition to the Blue Hose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.