Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the signing of three players to the program’s 2021 class on Wednesday. Forward Jasmine Stevens (Atlanta, Ga.), as well as guards Paige Kindseth (Farmington, Minn.) and Jo Raflo (Gainesville, Va.), are all set to join the program for the 2021-22 season.
“Signing players who have experienced winning is key, and all three of our signees have played in really good high school programs for great coaches,” coach Sharp said. “We feel this class is an important step for us in continuing to grow our program and are incredibly grateful they chose PC!”
Jasmine Stevens – F – 6-1 – Atlanta, Ga. – Forest Park HS
High School: Four-year varsity starter … Averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game … Part of the 2019-20 State Championship team … Also helped the team reach the Final Four in 2018-19.
Jasmine on choosing PC: “I chose PC because I wanted to play for an amazing coaching staff and program that is going to help me grow on and off the court, while pursuing a great education that will set me up for a strong, successful future.”
Coach Sharp on Jasmine: “We are pumped to bring Jasmine into our family. She has good size and strength with the ability to play inside out. Jasmine plays with great physicality and really competes in the paint. She is committed to being a great player and we cannot wait to develop her game and bring her competitiveness to our team.”
Coach Cole, Head Coach at Forest Park HS on Jasmine: “Presbyterian is getting a highly competitive and academically sound player. I hope she will contribute to their program as much as she did for the Forest Park High School girls basketball program!”
Coach Wilson, Assistant Coach at Forest Park HS on Jasmine: “Jasmine Stevens is a winner who recognizes her God-given talents. Jasmine has worked her tail off to develop these talents into skills, and uses these skills to accomplish personal and team goals. Jasmine understands completely being a four-year starter and a State Champion that nothing is given. Everything is earned.”
Paige Kindseth – G – 5-9 – Farmington, Minn. – Farmington HS
High School: Three-year varsity letterwinner … Averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 assists per game … Three-time All-Conference selection … 2018-19 All-State Honorable Mention … Helped Farmington to a pair of South Suburban Conference championships, a 1AAAA Section championship and a MN 4A State Tournament final … Named team captain for the 2020-21 season … Also the captain of the volleyball team … Has earned three Academic Letters.
Paige on choosing PC: “I chose PC because I believe it is the place for me to achieve the academic and athletic dreams I’ve had since I was a little kid. I also think the coaching staff and people are amazing and the thought of being a Blue Hose is exciting to me!”
Coach Sharp on Paige: “Our staff is pleased to announce the addition of Paige to our program. She is a winner on and off the court. She brings much needed versatility to our program with her ability to score in many different ways. She is a great passer and has a good feel for the game. She is going to be fun to watch because of the passion and energy that she plays with on the court.”
Farmington HS Head Coach Liz Carpentier on Paige: “Paige has had a phenomenal high school career. She is a dynamic offensive player; athletic, explosive, and has a great mid-range game. Her ability to score from all levels on the floor sets her apart. More importantly, she is an exceptional leader in our program, community, and school and will make a positive impact at Presbyterian College.”
Jo Raflo – G – 5-10 – Gainesville, Va. – Osbourn Park HS
High School: Named First Team All-District in 2019-20 … Also a 2019-20 First Team All-Region selection … Averaged 11.2 points per game during the 2019-20 season and also led Prince William County in made three-pointers.
Jo on choosing PC: “I chose PC because I truly wanted to play for Coach Sharp and for a program that has the potential to be the best in the Big South, while being on a beautiful campus and getting a great education that will set me up to succeed in the future.”
Coach Sharp on Jo: “Jo is an exciting addition to our team. Her energy is contagious to those around her. Jo has a high motor and great length. We are excited about her ability to score from three and off the dribble. Jo has an unbelievable upside and we look forward to watching her develop as a Blue Hose.”
Osbourn Park HS Head Coach Chrissy Kelly on Jo: “Committed, resilient and driven are three words that would describe Jo. In 6th grade, she made the commitment to want to play at the DI level. When no one offered her, it fueled her to work even harder, and now she’s driven to show what other schools missed out on.”
