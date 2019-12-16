SIMPSONVILLE – Brian Sheffield took third place in the 126-pound class, and eight Laurens wrestlers earned wins in the Ram Invitational, hosted by Hillcrest on Saturday.
The Raiders’ combined record was 12-26. Sheffield went 3-1, and Austin James and Zachery Neal were 2-2. Other LDHS victories were achieved by Pedro Juan, Kole Lawson, Robert Lawson, Joshua Shubert and Breshad Williams.
Here are the Laurens individual results:
Damarcus Wright (Hillcrest) over Nick Cook (Fall 0:00). Ryan deLeon (Nation Ford) over Cook (Dec 8-5). Cain Foster (Union County) over Nick Cook (Fall 0:00).
Roman Aho (Blue Ridge) over Landon Ford (Fall 0:00). Isaac Barahona (Nation Ford) over Ford (Fall 0:00). Jackson Harms (Hillcrest) over Ford (Fall 0:00).
Austin James over Charlie Lindrum (Greenville) (Fall 0:00). James over Kevin Hernandez (Hillcrest) (Dec 7-0). Jacoreyn Byrd (Hillcrest) over James (Fall 0:00). Jaylon Wallington (Union County) over James (Fall 0:00).
Thomas Snipes (Hillcrest) over Pedro Juan (Fall 0:00). Juan over John Mullen (Spartanburg) (Fall 0:00). Brett gregory (Union County) over Juan (Fall 0:00).
Kole Lawson over Calvin Kellett (Hillcrest) (Dec 5-3). Graysen Latham (Clover) over Lawson (Fall 0:00). Ronald Mackey (Blue Ridge) over Lawson (Fall 0:00).
Robert Lawson over John Salisbury (Mauldin) (Fall 0:00). Wilton Grice (Clover) over Lawson (Fall 0:00). Hunter Jagodzinski (Hillcrest) over Lawson (Dec 7-4).
Tyler Grindstaff (Hillcrest) over Nathan Lindley (Fall 0:00). Maddox Wells (Blue Ridge) over Lindley (Fall 0:00).
Terry Stacey (Clover) over Zachery Neal (Fall 0:00). Neal over Sam Eberhart (Hillcrest) (MD 12-2). Neal over Carson Baker (Spartanburg) (Fall 0:00). Liam Moore (Mauldin) over Neal (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00).
Grant Hopkins (Hillcrest) over Myles Reppart (Fall 0:00). Hunter Allison (Woodmont) over Reppart (Fall 0:00). Ryan Jeletic (Mauldin) over Reppart (Fall 0:00).
Brian Sheffield over Ryan Coley (Woodmont) (Fall 0:00). Sheffield over Logan Fults (Mauldin) (Fall 0:00). Claas Prikker (Clover) over Sheffield (Fall 0:00). Sheffield over Trent Smith (Hillcrest) (Dec 4-2).
Andru Cantrell (Hillcrest) over Joshua Shubert (Dec 9-5). Brayden Fults (Mauldin) over Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00). Shubert over Bentley Carter (Spartanburg) (Fall 0:00).
Breshad Williams over Joshua Peeler (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:00). Justin Pettit (Union County) over Williams (Fall 0:00). Joseph Latham (Spartanburg) over Williams (Fall 0:00).
