Legendary coach Shell Dula will be the featured speaker at the Laurens County Touchdown Club meeting on Thursday at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The public is invited to attend the lunch meeting and tickets are $10 at the door.
The Touchdown Club will recognize their players of the week from the past two weeks.
Laurens Academy quarterback Thomas Lowry was the player of the week during the Crusaders win against WW King Academy.
Lowry was 14 for 19 passing for 175 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Laurens High School running back/defensive back Jayden McGowan was the player of the week during the Raiders win over Eastside. He scored three touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards.
Defensively, McGowan played outstanding from his cornerback position, recording 4 tackles and several pass breakups.
