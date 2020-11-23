Clinton High School tennis coach Clovis M. Simmons was recently inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the 28th Annual SCACA banquet at the Greenville Convention Center.
Simmons has been the girls and boys tennis coach at CHS for 30 years. Her girls teams have a record of 435-110, while the boys teams are 390-104. The boys team won the state championship in 2000.
Her girls teams have been to the state finals seven times, including 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004 and 2005. Her boys team has played in the state finals six times, including 1999, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2018 and 2019.
Simmons has been named region coach of the year 35 times (21 girls, 14 boys) and has been named SCACA coach of the year three times (1996, 2000, 2018).
In 2019, Simmons was inducted into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame. She has served as an assistant and head coach in both the girls and boys North-South All-Star matches. She has served as the SCHSL singles tournament director for 25 years.
Simmons is a native of Blackshear, GA and a graduate of Georgia Southern University.
