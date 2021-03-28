Rebekah Ruth Smith

Rebekah Ruth Smith joins the list of senior athletes at Laurens District High School to continue her athletic and academic career after high school. 

The outside hitter signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Erskine College on March 25.

Coach Erin Fleming, said, “Rebekah has been a mentor to our players. She has made the younger players feel very special over the years." 

Fleming also referred to Smith as a "great server." 

Smith plans to major in psychology and minor in Bible and religion. 