Rebekah Ruth Smith joins the list of senior athletes at Laurens District High School to continue her athletic and academic career after high school.
The outside hitter signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Erskine College on March 25.
Coach Erin Fleming, said, “Rebekah has been a mentor to our players. She has made the younger players feel very special over the years."
Fleming also referred to Smith as a "great server."
Smith plans to major in psychology and minor in Bible and religion.
