Lady Raider Michaela Smith has chosen to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the USC Sumter's softball team.
Smith will be playing centerfield for the Fire Ants.
Before choosing Sumter, she had offers from SMC, Belmont-Abbey, and several other schools.
When asked why she chose Sumter, Smith replied, "when I first met the coach, she asked me how fast I was. I said, umm, pretty fast. She said steal. So, I stole second base and from then I just knew we had a connection."
While playing softball, Smith will be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. She aspires to be a Secret Service Agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.