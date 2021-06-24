Red, white and black becomes The Scarlet & The Gray for the Snelgrove family of Clinton. They will be making the 20-mile trek to Newberry to watch son JP compete at men’s soccer for Newberry College.
JP Snelgrove - the Region III-AAA Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year - will spend part of this summer helping John Michael Hammond, his Clinton High School coach, assemble and practice his new team, the Fountain Inn Fury.
“He is one of the best soccer players Clinton High School’s ever had, that’s not even controversial,” Hammond said. “He scored 29 goals this year, he is the reigning player of the year; but that does not do justice to what JP has brought to the program, the team and practice. He has always been a centerpiece of our attack, whether it was an attacking midfielder where he started out, setting up goals for his teammates with more experience, or playing at striker. Whatever it took, JP was there.”
JP said about the Newberry Wolves, “Everything just fit, I Iiked everything about it. I’ve always heard good things about it. It’s close to home so my parents can see me play. I have plenty of friends that go there. Just an all-around good fit.”
Snelgrove aims to become a hospital physical therapist. He also was approached by Anderson University and the USC campuses at Union and Salkehatchie. He wants a 4-year experience because, with college credits earned in high school, he will enter college as a sophomore.
Because of Covid, he didn’t have a junior year - a time when a lot of college recruiting is done. Before 2021, he had to rely on his freshman and sophomore seasons, playing in the shadow of more experienced varsity players, to build his resume. Still, he had considerable success -- he was Team MVP as a freshman. “JP is a team leader. He was unanimously voted a team captain by his teammates. Obviously, they have a lot of respect for him. He’s not always the most vocal player on the field, but he leads by example,” his coach said.
