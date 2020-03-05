Laurens YMCA is accepting registration for youth soccer through April 5.
The Y offers soccer for youths ages 3-12.
Soccer league play gets underway after District 55 Spring Break, which runs April 6-10.
For more information, call 864-984-2626.
Laurens YMCA is accepting registration for youth soccer through April 5.
The Y offers soccer for youths ages 3-12.
Soccer league play gets underway after District 55 Spring Break, which runs April 6-10.
For more information, call 864-984-2626.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.