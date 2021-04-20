After their first winning season since 2014, Presbyterian College has parted ways with head football coach Tommy Spangler.
"Due to policies and procedures in place to protect employee confidentiality, it was not possible to release this announcement earlier," said PC in a release. "This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes.
"We have begun a national search for our next coach. To ensure efficiency and integrity of the search process, our next comments will be made when we announce the hire of a new head coach,” PC athletic director Rob Acunto said. “We look forward to beginning a new chapter as the team enters the fall 2021 season as an official member of the Pioneer Football League.”
PC finished the spring season with a record of 4-3 after a 28-24 win at Drake on Saturday. The Blue Hose won their last three games of the season after dropping three of the first four contests.
Spangler served as head coach at PC on two occasions, including his first stint from 2001-2006. On his second tour, Spangler just completed his fourth season as head coach at PC after being promoted from defensive coordinator on Nov. 22, 2016.
Spangler spent six years as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech prior to returning to PC and spent almost three decades as a full-time coach on the college football sideline.
He began his first 10 years at Georgia Southern, helping lead the program to a pair of Division I-AA national titles.
Spangler spent 10 seasons at PC the first time around, first as an assistant coach from 1997- 2000 and then as head coach from 2001-06, During his six years as PC's head football coach, Spangler guided the Blue Hose to a 42-24 record - a mark that stands as the highest winning percentage (.571) among the school's 14 head football coaches.
Spangler played defensive back at the University of Georgia from 1979 through 1982 and was a member of the 1980 Division I National Championship team that defeated Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
