The LC Sparks 8/9th grade girls team won the high school division championship this past weekend in the Southeast Super Regional Tournament in Rock Hill.
The Sparks went undefeated with a record of 4-0.
The Sparks travel basketball organization is under the direction of Jason Speaks, Steve Conway and Willie Leake. They are led under the coaching direction of Kenterria Speaks and Shakera Tribble.
Players on the team attend Clinton High School, Laurens District High School, Mid-Carolina High School, Whitmire High School and Legacy Early College.
The Sparks will play this coming weekend in Columbia, SC.
