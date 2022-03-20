CLINTON, S.C. – USC Upstate used a four-run fifth and added a run in the seventh to complete the three-game sweep of the Presbyterian College baseball team on Sunday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex by the score of 5-4. Sophomore Dalton Reeves connected on his first homer of the season to open the scoring on Sunday afternoon.
FINAL SCORE: USC Upstate 5, Presbyterian 4
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-12, 0-3) | USC Upstate (14-6, 3-0)
W: Al Holguin (1-0) | L: Alex Flood (1-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Dalton Reeves began the scoring for PC in the second with a solo home run to left-center to give the Blue Hose a 1-0 lead.
- Jack Gorman extended the Blue Hose lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI single.
- PC pushed across two more in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Brody Fahr before Kyle Decker went up the middle with the RBI single.
- USC Upstate got on the board in the fifth in a big way with four runs in the frame to even the game up at four after 4.5 innings.
- The Spartans pushed back in front with an RBI double in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead that would propel them to a series sweep.
NOTABLES
- Sean Klein, Gorman, and Decker led the offense for PC with two hits apiece.
- Reeves home run was his first as a Blue Hose in the second inning.
- Eric Toth has reached base safely in a team-high 15 straight games following his walk on Sunday afternoon.
- Decker added two stolen bases on Sunday to improve to a perfect 8-for-8 on the bases in 2022.
- He moved eighth in the DI record book on Sunday with now 21 stolen bases in his PC career.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose hit the road for a midweek battle against Duke on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.