01_2188_21_baseball_C.jpg

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

CLINTON, S.C. – USC Upstate used a four-run fifth and added a run in the seventh to complete the three-game sweep of the Presbyterian College baseball team on Sunday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex by the score of 5-4. Sophomore Dalton Reeves connected on his first homer of the season to open the scoring on Sunday afternoon.  

FINAL SCORE: USC Upstate 5, Presbyterian 4

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)   

RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-12, 0-3) | USC Upstate (14-6, 3-0) 

W: Al Holguin (1-0) | L: Alex Flood (1-4)   

HOW IT HAPPENED 

- Dalton Reeves began the scoring for PC in the second with a solo home run to left-center to give the Blue Hose a 1-0 lead.

Jack Gorman extended the Blue Hose lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI single.

- PC pushed across two more in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Brody Fahr before Kyle Decker went up the middle with the RBI single.

- USC Upstate got on the board in the fifth in a big way with four runs in the frame to even the game up at four after 4.5 innings.

- The Spartans pushed back in front with an RBI double in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead that would propel them to a series sweep.

NOTABLES

Sean Klein, Gorman, and Decker led the offense for PC with two hits apiece. 

- Reeves home run was his first as a Blue Hose in the second inning.

Eric Toth has reached base safely in a team-high 15 straight games following his walk on Sunday afternoon.

- Decker added two stolen bases on Sunday to improve to a perfect 8-for-8 on the bases in 2022.

- He moved eighth in the DI record book on Sunday with now 21 stolen bases in his PC career.

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose hit the road for a midweek battle against Duke on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.  