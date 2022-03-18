CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team opened the 2022 Big South slate on Friday with USC Upstate holding off a late charge from the Blue Hose to pick up the 6-5 victory on Friday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex.
FINAL SCORE: USC Upstate 6, Presbyterian 5
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-10, 0-1) | USC Upstate (12-6, 1-0)
W: Derek Sivec (2-1) | L: Alex Flood (1-3) | Save: Kevin Davis (3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- PC got on the board first in the third with failed pickoff attempt allowing Jack Gorman to scamper home before an Eric Toth sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 2-0.
- The Spartans cut the deficit to one, 2-1 in the fourth with an RBI single.
- The hosts answered in the fourth with an RBI double from Gorman before an RBI triple from Jay Wetherington gave the Blue Hose a 4-1 edge.
- Upstate responded in a big way in the sixth with a four-run frame capped off with a two-run homer down the left-field line to push the Spartans in front a 5-4.
- Dalton Reeves answered in the seventh with an RBI double to even the score at 5.
- USC Upstate pushed in front in the ninth with an RBI single which led to a tight play at the plate as the Spartans took a 6-5 lead.
- PC threatened in the ninth as the Blue Hose loaded the bases but were unable to push the potential tying or go-ahead run across leading Upstate to a 6-5 series-opening win.
NOTABLES
- Gorman led the Blue Hose offense with three hits including a pair of doubles. He's now up to five multi-hit games.
- Wetherington added two hits including his first triple of the season for his seventh multi-hit game of 2022.
- Reeves added a pair of hits including his team-high sixth double in the
- Alex Flood finished one off his season-high with four strikeouts as those came consecutively in the eighth and to open the ninth.
- Wetherington has now tallied hits in each of his last 15 games. Toth has reached base safely in 13 straight games.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose and Spartans continue their three-game set on Saturday at 3 p.m. from the PC Baseball Complex.
