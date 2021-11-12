The South Pointe Stallions outscored the Laurens Raiders 34-7 in the first half to take a dominating 47-20 win in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night in Rock Hill.
The Raiders end their season with an overall record of 6-4. South Pointe improves to 10-1 overall and will travel to Greenwood on Friday night to face the Eagles.
The Stallions jumped on top quick with two touchdowns in the first quarter. Zay McCrorey connected with Waymond Jenerette on a 9-yard touchdown pass and Caleb Sims scored on a 13-yard run to put South Pointe on top 14-0.
In the second quarter, Jenerette scored on a 69-yard touchdown run and McCrorey hit Demari Kendrick on a 40-yard scoring toss to give the Stallions a commanding 27-0 lead with 8:26 to play in the first half.
A Michael Mankaka interception set the Raiders up for their first scoring drive of the game. On the first play of the drive, James Rawl hit Jay Pulley on a 43-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7 with 2:18 to play in the first half.
South Pointe tacked on another touchdown with time running out in the first half to take a 34-7 lead at halftime.
Laurens matched South Pointe touchdown-for-touchdown in the second half but the damage had been done. Tye Roberson scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter and Rawl hit Jayden McGowan on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.