CrossFit864 of Clinton conducted its 10th annual half-marathon and 5-kilometer runs on Saturday morning.
Twenty-one competed in the half-marathon, and another 15 in the 5K.
The runners who bettered two hours in the half-marathon were: (1.) Lucas Steet 1:32:12, (2.) William Reid 1:48:24, (3.) Jordan Butts 1:48:28, (4.) Titan Mauldin 1:48:33, (5.) Deidre Martin 1:48:35, (6.) Brian Fortman 1:51:21, (7.) Ben Wicker 1:52:40 and (8.) Clayton Weber 1:53:06.
The top 10 in the 5K race were: (1.) Austin Hendrix 22:57, (2.) Jamie Waters 24:23, (3.) David Kitchens 24:24, (4.) Jen Williams 24:41, (5.) Barbara Kirkland 31:28, (6.) David Kirkland 31:29, (7.) Tracy Babb 32:02, (8.) Sarah Breeden 33:08, (9.) Chandler Dailey 34:22 and (10.) Lynn Wilkie 35:07.
