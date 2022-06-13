COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The U.S. Women’s National Team continues its 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) odyssey this week with four matches in Quezon City, Philippines.
Although the Philippines does not have a team competing in VNL, the sport is very popular there.
The U.S. Women are the three-time defending VNL champions and ranked No. 1 in the world. In round 2, they will face No. 18 Bulgaria, No. 10 Poland, No. 3 China and No. 14 Thailand. The U.S. Women are in third place in the overall VNL standings behind Japan (4-0) and China (3-1).
Japan was the only team to beat the U.S. Women in the first round. The United States has beaten Dominican Republic, Canada and Brazil.
“We are looking forward to some more great opponents in the Philippines,” U.S. Head Coach Karch Kiraly said. “Every one of those is a chance for us to learn and get better.”
The U.S. Women’s roster that Kiraly and his staff have selected for the Philippines leg is different from the one that went 3-1 in the first leg in Shreveport, La.
There are five 2020 Olympians on the roster. That number does not include opposites Annie Drews or Jordan Thompson, who both competed in Shreveport.
Setter Micha Hancock, libero Justine Wong-Orantes, outside hitter Kelsey Robinson and middle blockers Chiaka Ogbogu and Haleigh Washington are the 2020 gold medalists on the roster.
Setter Lauren Carlini, libero Morgan Hentz, middle Anna Stevenson and outside hitters Ali Frantti and Madi Kingdon Rishel are the players returning from the roster that competed in Shreveport.
Players joining the roster for the Philippines are opposites Danielle Cuttino and Nia Reed, outside hitter Kathryn Plummer and middle Hannah Tapp.
All VNL matches are being shown on VolleyballWorld.tv, a subscription service.
U.S. Women’s Preliminary Roster for 2022 VNL
No. Name (Pos., Ht, Hometown, College, USAV Region)
1 Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ., Oklahoma)
3 Kathryn Plummer (OH, 6-6, Aliso Viejo, Calif., Stanford Univ., Southern California)
4 Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)
5 Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)
7 Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)
8 Hannah Tapp (MB, 6-3, Stewartville, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)
9 Madi Kingdon Rishel (OH, 6-1, Phoenix, Ariz., Univ. of Arizona, Arizona)
15 Haleigh Washington (MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)
20 Danielle Cuttino (Opp, 6-4, Indianapolis, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)
23 Kelsey Robinson (OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)
24 Chiaka Ogbogu (MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)
30 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)
31 Anna Stevenson (MB, 6-2, Laurens S.C., Univ. of Louisville, Palmetto)
33 Nia Reed (Opp, 6-1, Fort Lee, N.J., Penn State, Garden Empire)
Head Coach: Karch Kiraly
Assistant Coaches: Erin Virtue, Tama Miyashiro, Alfee Reft
Performance Analyst: Brian Hurler
Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer: Kara Kessans
Team Doctor: Christopher Lee
Consultant Coach: Sue Enquist
Team Manager: Coley Pawlikowski
Sports Dietitian: Shawn Hueglin
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Brandon Siakel
2022 U.S. Women’s VNL Schedule (All times PDT)
Week 1 – Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
USA def. Dominican Republic, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-18)
USA def Canada, 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)
USA def Brazil, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18)
Japan def USA, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20)
Week 2 – Quezon City, Philippines
Wednesday, June 15
12 a.m. USA vs. Bulgaria
Thursday, June 16
8 p.m. USA vs Poland
Saturday, June 18
4 a.m. USA vs China
Sunday, June 19
Midnight USA vs Thailand
Week 3 – Calgary, Canada
Wednesday, June 29
7 p.m. USA vs Belgium
Thursday, June 30
7 p.m. USA vs Serbia
Saturday, July 2
1 p.m. USA vs Turkey
Sunday, July 4
1 p.m. USA vs Germany
Finals: July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey
