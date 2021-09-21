Louisville middle blocker Anna Stevenson has been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Player of the Week, while teammate Elena Scott has been tabbed as the Freshmen of the Week.
Stevenson, a graduate of Laurens District High School, led the Cardinals to two top-10 victories last week, topping 2020 NCAA Champion and No. 8 Kentucky (3-2) as well as a road sweep of No. 6 Nebraska. The graduate student from Laurens, South Carolina, posted 11 kills with a .588 hitting percentage and six blocks in the win at Nebraska. In total, Stevenson racked up 29.5 points, 23 kills, 10 blocks, five digs and an assist with a .439 hitting percentage across the two matches.
A rookie from Louisville, Kentucky, Scott had the match high in digs in both of last week's contests. The freshman libero recorded 18 digs against Kentucky and followed that performance with a 14-dig effort against Nebraska. Scott outdueled Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, the No. 1 libero/defensive specialist in the 2021 recruiting class, with a 14-6 advantage in the match and averaged 4.67 digs per set.
2021 ACC Volleyball Players of the Week
Aug. 31 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Kayla Lund, Gr., OH, Pitt | Marina Markova, Jr., MB, Syracuse
Sept. 14 – Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt
Sept. 21 – Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville
2021 ACC Volleyball Freshmen of the Week
Aug. 31 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 14 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville | Jada Allen, MB, NC State
Sept. 21 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.