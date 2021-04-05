GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville senior middle blocker Anna Stevenson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Player of the Week, and fellow Cardinal Anna DeBeer has been selected as the Freshman of the Week.
Stevenson was key in Louisville's wins over Miami and North Carolina, helping the Cardinals secure the ACC Volleyball Championship. The senior from Laurens, South Carolina, accounted for half of Louisville's 22 blocks on the weekend while hitting .500. She posted 21 kills, 11 blocks, five digs and two aces across the Cardinals' two victories.
An outside hitter from Louisville, Kentucky, DeBeer had a strong showing for the Cardinals. The rookie totaled 24 kills, adding nine digs, four aces and three blocks on the week while hitting at a .286 clip.
2020-21 ACC Volleyball Players of the Week
Sept. 22 – Ashley Homan, Gr., OH, Virginia Tech
Sept. 29 – Elizaveta Lukianova, Sr., OH, Miami | Polina Shemanova, OH, Jr., Syracuse
Oct. 6 – Charley Niego, Jr., OH, Notre Dame
Oct. 13 – Julia Bergmann, So., OH, Georgia Tech | Aiko Jones, OPP, So., Louisville
Oct. 20 – Marina Markova, So., MB, Syracuse
Oct. 27 – Mariana Brambilla, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
March 10 – Camryn Hannah, Fr., OH, Clemson
March 16 – Morgan Chacon, So., OH, Florida State
March 24 – Kayla Lund, Sr., OH, Pitt
March 30 – Gabby McCaa, So., MB, Boston College | Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt
April 5 – Anna Stevenson, Sr., MB, Louisville
2020-21 ACC Volleyball Freshmen of the Week
Sept. 22 – Madison Morey, DS/L, Virginia
Sept. 29 – Hattie Monson, L, Notre Dame
Oct. 6 – Lindsey Miller, MB, Notre Dame
Oct. 13 – Cate Long, OH, Clemson
Oct. 20 – Lauren Hogan, DS, Syracuse
Oct. 27 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville
March 10 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson
March 16 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville
March 24 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson
March 30 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson | Lauren Hogan, DS, Syracuse
April 5 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville
