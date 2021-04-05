Anna Stevenson

Photo courtesy of GoCards.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville senior middle blocker Anna Stevenson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Player of the Week, and fellow Cardinal Anna DeBeer has been selected as the Freshman of the Week.

Stevenson was key in Louisville's wins over Miami and North Carolina, helping the Cardinals secure the ACC Volleyball Championship. The senior from Laurens, South Carolina, accounted for half of Louisville's 22 blocks on the weekend while hitting .500. She posted 21 kills, 11 blocks, five digs and two aces across the Cardinals' two victories.

An outside hitter from Louisville, Kentucky, DeBeer had a strong showing for the Cardinals. The rookie totaled 24 kills, adding nine digs, four aces and three blocks on the week while hitting at a .286 clip.

2020-21 ACC Volleyball Players of the Week

Sept. 22 – Ashley Homan, Gr., OH, Virginia Tech

Sept. 29 – Elizaveta Lukianova, Sr., OH, Miami | Polina Shemanova, OH, Jr., Syracuse

Oct. 6 – Charley Niego, Jr., OH, Notre Dame

Oct. 13 – Julia Bergmann, So., OH, Georgia Tech | Aiko Jones, OPP, So., Louisville

Oct. 20 – Marina Markova, So., MB, Syracuse

Oct. 27 – Mariana Brambilla, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech

March 10 – Camryn Hannah, Fr., OH, Clemson

March 16 – Morgan Chacon, So., OH, Florida State

March 24 – Kayla Lund, Sr., OH, Pitt

March 30 – Gabby McCaa, So., MB, Boston College | Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt

April 5 – Anna Stevenson, Sr., MB, Louisville

2020-21 ACC Volleyball Freshmen of the Week

Sept. 22 – Madison Morey, DS/L, Virginia

Sept. 29 – Hattie Monson, L, Notre Dame

Oct. 6 – Lindsey Miller, MB, Notre Dame

Oct. 13 – Cate Long, OH, Clemson

Oct. 20 – Lauren Hogan, DS, Syracuse

Oct. 27 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville

March 10 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson

March 16 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville

March 24 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson

March 30 – Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson | Lauren Hogan, DS, Syracuse

April 5 – Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville