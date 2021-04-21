LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- University of Louisville Middle blocker Anna Stevenson was selected as an AVCA Second Team All-American with teammate setter Tori Dilfer being chosen as an AVCA Third Team All-American. In addition, freshman Anna DeBeer earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention honors.
It is the 40th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball for the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The AVCA All-America Honorable Mentions are selected in combination with all players named Conference Player of the Year and a group of 30 additional athletes identified by the All-America Committee. The Division I AVCA National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on April 22nd.
Named to the All-East Region First Team, Stevenson, a graduate of Laurens District High School, has established herself as one of Louisville's most potent weapons, both offensively and defensively. She played in every set and had 145 kills, hits .406, with 10 aces, 26 digs and 79 blocks. She was named to the All-ACC First Team. She is ranked No. 10 in the nation in hitting percentage and No. 34 in blocks.
Dilfer, who was named to the First Team All-East region, was the ACC Setter of the Year. She led the ACC and ranks among the top 20 in the NCAA in assists per set with 10.93. The senior from Los Gatos, California, keys a Louisville offense that is among the nation's leaders in hitting percentage (13th, .285) and kills per set (21st, 14.08). She has amassed 581 assists with 12 aces and 32 blocks.
Named ACC Freshman of the Year, DeBeer was also named the East Region Freshman of the Year, as well as to the All-East Region First Team. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, ranks near the top of the ACC in kills per set with 3.16. The rookie outside hitter has a .255 hitting percentage and averages 1.50 digs per set. She led the Cardinals in kills with 174 and added 25 blocks and 10 aces.
